RBI may hike rate by 35-50 basis points in next policy meeting: Sonal Varma of Nomura

As retail inflation inched up again to seven percent year-on-year in August, Nomura said elevated prices will keep Reserve Bank of India (RBI) steadfast on the rate hike cycle. Sticky inflation and weak growth increase policy dilemma but inflation will remain a top priority for now, the research house added.

A note penned by Sonal Varma, managing director, chief economist - India and Asia (ex-Japan) at Nomura, on September 13, said inflation surprised on the upside mainly due to higher food inflation.

The primary cause of the upside surprise was an increase in vegetable prices in contrast to the contraction in Nomura’s in-house veg price tracker led by tomato prices. Additionally, food price momentum was also elevated in the case of cereals and pulses.

Eggs, meat and fish registered sharp contractions in prices during August. Fuel and light inflation moderated to 10.8 percent from 11.8 percent in July, with a sharp fall in subsidised kerosene prices, but a sharp rise in market-based kerosene and LPG prices.

“A combination of higher momentum and an adverse base effect should push up September CPI (consumer price index) inflation to 7-7.5 percent, said Varma. “We expect inflation to remain above six percent through February 2023, moderate to 4.5 percent in the second quarter of 2023 due to a favourable base, and then rise back to 5.5-6 percent for the rest of 2023.”

CPI inflation has now spent 35 consecutive months above the RBI's medium-term target of four percent and eight straight months outside the central bank's two to six percent tolerance range.

“We expect a 35 basis points (bp) hike in September and 25 bps in December for a six percent terminal rate. At the margin, the August CPI data suggests that the September decision may lie between 35 and 50 bps rather than 25 bps,” she added.

The central bank has raised the repo rate by 140 basis points to 5.4 percent over the last four months. Economists widely expect the repo rate at six percent or so by the end of 2022, indicating two more rate hikes in what remains of the calendar year.

