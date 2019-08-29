RBI may have changed forex gains calulation method: Reports

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might have modified its method of calculating foreign exchange gains to enable higher transfer of surplus, media reports suggest.

The RBI transferred a record surplus of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government on August 26.

Higher net income from bond purchases via open market operations (OMOs) and doing away with provision requirements also helped the central bank record additional gains and transfer the surplus, the reports suggest.

The Malegam panel recommended in 2013 the central bank to use the weighted average cost-based valuation method instead of the existing. The Jalan Committee also recommended it in its recent recommendations.

The new calculation method could have helped the RBI gain an additional Rs 21,000 crore, according to Bloomberg Quint.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The government is unlikely to receive a heavy dividend from the RBI next fiscal year, according to a report by Business Standard.

“Based on the new ECF framework, it is likely that the RBI will have to add to its available realised equity (RE) buffer with a growing balance sheet, in the coming years. This would mean that the net income would have to be appropriated to RE first to maintain atleast 5.5 percent of the balance sheet size, before arriving at the transferable surplus. This means the dividend transfer to the government could be lower as a result,” Gaurav Kapur, the chief economist at IndusInd Bank, told the paper.

