App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 09:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

RBI may cut interest rate by at least 25 bps on June 6: Experts

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to announce its bi-monthly policy on Thursday amidst Narendra Modi-led government starting its second term. The central bank had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Reserve Bank may go for another round of rate cut, third in a row, on June 6 to prop up the economic growth which dropped to a five-year low in the final quarter of 2018-19, opined experts.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to announce its bi-monthly policy on Thursday amidst Narendra Modi-led government starting its second term. The central bank had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews.

The MPC headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will meet for three days beginning June 3 to firm up the second bi-monthly monetary policy of the fiscal.

Close

India's largest bank SBI in a recent research report had said that the RBI needs to go in for a larger rate cut, more than 25 basis points, in the next monetary policy review in June to reverse the current slowdown in the economy.

related news

On expectations from the MPC, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said the RBI needs to continue lowering interest rates in order to provide a stimulus to the economy.

"This is needed to address the slowdown in production and sales across consumer goods categories including segments such as passenger cars, two-wheelers as well as non-durables," he said, adding that with inflation still far below the RBI's target of 4 per cent, there is an ample room for a reduction in the policy rate.

Shanti Ekambaram, President, Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank opined that macro environment was conducive for the RBI to cut rates.

"One can expect both liquidity measures and a rate cut. Rate cut expectation ranges from 25 bps to 50 bps," she said.

Without making any judgement on rate cut by the RBI, Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said there has been reduction in policy rate in the last two policies announced since February.

It is for the Monetary Policy Committee to take a view on policy rate taking into consideration low inflation and moderation in the economic growth.

Inflation continues to be much lower than the target, he said, adding core inflation also now on a decline.

On the other hand, Karthik Srinivasan, Head, Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA expects the MPC to maintain a status quo in the upcoming meeting.

"We expect MPC to adopt a wait and watch approach and look for the fiscal policy announcements during the union budget in July 2019," Srinivasan said.

India's GDP growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19 mainly due to poor performance of agriculture and manufacturing sectors.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 09:45 am

tags #Economy

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.