App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI likely to stay on hold for rest of FY'19: Report

According to the report by Kotak Economic Research, the focus of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) remains purely on inflation print, which is expected to remain benign ( 3-4.4 percent) in the second half of 2018-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to keep key policy rates unchanged in the remaining 2018-19 fiscal as inflation may stay 'benign' in the range of 3 to 4.4 percent, says a report.

According to the report by Kotak Economic Research, the focus of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) remains purely on inflation print, which is expected to remain benign ( 3-4.4 percent) in the second half of 2018-19.

"We thus see limited scope for rate hikes in the rest of 2018-19," the report added.

In the policy review meet earlier this month, majority of RBI's six-member MPC, including Governor Urjit R Patel, favoured to keep the key repo rate unchanged as part of "calibrated tightening" to keep retail inflation at 4 percent.

related news

"The minutes reaffirmed our view post the October policy and the September CPI inflation print, that the RBI will possibly stay on hold for the rest of 2018-19," the report said.

It however added that upside risks to inflation still exist owing to pass-through of MSPs, elevated crude oil prices, volatility in global financial markets, hardening of input prices amid rupee weakness and staggered impact of HRA increases by states and its second-round impact.

"However, the seemingly structurally benign food inflation along with softening growth should help in capping the upside pressures, thereby providing RBI the comfort of staying on pause mode in the foreseeable future," it said. During its October monetary policy review, RBI kept the key repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent.
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 02:15 pm

tags #Economy #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Urjit Patel

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.