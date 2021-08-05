RBI likely to revise inflation estimate upward to 5.5%, says BoB Chief Economist Sameer Narang

The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee is set to announce its rate decision on August 6, with the MPC widely expected to hold rates following uncertainty around growth and inflation.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Sameer Narang, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda, said the central bank may tread cautiously this time and maintain the status quo on rates but may revise its inflation forecast upwards. Edited excerpts:

What is the primary concern at this stage, according to you—growth or persistently high inflation?

Since the pandemic hit, growth has been an overwhelming concern. India’s GDP contracted by 7.3 percent in FY21. Things were looking up in the March quarter when the second wave hit and led to widespread restrictions by states. With the second wave ebbing, economic activity is picking up steam again. However, aggregate demand is still below pre-pandemic levels and is likely to reach that level only by March 2022.

The decline in aggregate demand should have led to lower inflation but the supply shock and large increase in global commodity prices seem to have driven CPI inflation to 6.2 percent in FY21 and 5.6 percent in Q1FY22, respectively.

For the year as a whole, inflation is expected to come down to 5.5 percent—still above RBI’s target of 4 percent. The cost-push cycle is not yet complete since a full extent of the increase in commodity prices is yet to be passed on to consumers. In addition, global agricultural prices are still rising due to supply disruptions induced by the pandemic and climate

What do you expect from MPC on August 6?

Given the growth-inflation backdrop, MPC will maintain the status quo on rates.

Has MPC got the growth-inflation dynamics management right?

The sharp decline in economic activity required negative real rates and the availability of abundant liquidity. MPC brought down policy rate to 4 percent, increased the corridor between repo and reverse repo rate and injected liquidity to ensure a downward shift in yields across the curve. The government stepped in with a credit guarantee scheme for ensuring the flow of credit.

The RBI initially estimated GDP growth at (-) 9.5 percent in FY21, which was then revised to (-) 7.5 percent. Initial estimates from CSO suggest it to be (-) 7.3 percent. Inflation did surprise negatively on the back of sooner than the anticipated reopening of the economy and higher international commodity prices.

In this policy too, the RBI is likely to revise its inflation estimate upward to 5.5 percent from 5.1 percent. Given the economic impact of the pandemic, focus on mitigating the same was essential.

How worrying is the trend on food prices impact the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Food basket has an overwhelming impact on CPI because of its weight (food and beverages weight is 45.86 percent). It also impacts the inflation expectations of households. Within this, cereal prices are under control on the back of large food stocks built over the years. Meat and fish inflation has eased to less than 5 percent after averaging 12 percent over the last 27 months.

There is a worry in other categories. Pulse prices, on average, have increased by 15 percent over the last 21 months. Oil and fat inflation has averaged 18.9 percent over the last 15 months. Fruits have just entered double-digit this year.

Global edible oil prices continue to inch higher. Kharif sowing for pulses is lower this year. Incessant or lower rains in certain parts will curtail production. The good news is that as of now inflation in perishables—vegetables—has been lower.

Yields are inching up from where the RBI wanted them to be. Your views?

There has been an upward shift in the yield curve. It also reflects the fact that the economy is gaining momentum. It is also pricing in the extent to which inflation has overshot the RBI’s target of 4 percent. Savers do need to be compensated for inflation.

Do you expect the growth to recover in accordance with RBI projections? What are the risks?

The drivers of economic recovery this year will be exports and government spending. Merchandise exports in the current financial year are 21.9 percent higher than the level seen two years ago. IT firms are reporting a very strong outlook. The government’s tax collections, both direct and indirect, are also far higher than estimated, which gives room for higher capex spending.

India is producing unicorns, which are innovating and improving productivity. The government is incentivising manufacturing investments through production-linked incentives.

However, domestic consumption will pick up with a lag once vaccination rates have increased. We expect GDP growth at 9.7 percent in FY22.

Is it time for MPC to think about policy normalisation?

Globally, central banks have moved to negative real policy rates and quantitative easing to stimulate economic growth. Fiscal policy, too, has been expansionary and has led to the record issuance of government debt.

The reversal has to be gradual as a sudden increase in interest rates will put pressure on government finances and can also destabilise financial markets.

The same holds true for India. The glide path of policy normalisation will be part of MPC discussions. Communication to markets can wait for some more time as there is some uncertainty with regards to growth.

Will a reversal of the easy liquidity regime cause shocks to the financial system at this stage?

In 2013, the chairman of the US Federal Reserve announced a gradual decline in purchases of securities by the US Fed, thus drawing to an end to the QE programme started at the time of the global financial crisis. The underlying worry at the time was that QE will feed into higher asset prices and inflation. The event was chronicled as “taper tantrum” and did lead to volatility in financial markets, particularly in India.

The learnings from the last reversal will be useful. ECB and US Fed are willing to wait for the job market to improve further so that we are back to pre-pandemic levels.

What do you think of the debate over the efficacy of the forward guidance from the RBI?

Forward guidance by the RBI has worked exceptionally well. The RBI reduced the repo rate to 4 percent in the May 2020 policy. Since then, the focus has been on forward guidance to guide markets. The RBI’s liquidity injection through CRR reduction, FX intervention and open market purchases have worked well in ensuring that such a large borrowing calendar went through smoothly.

Is policy transmission effective at this stage?

Policy transmission works with a lag. In the current cycle, banks moved from an MCLR-based pricing regime to a repo-linked pricing regime for retail and MSME loans. The transmission is immediate for these loans with movement in the repo rate rather than waiting for the cost of funds to come down.

For MCLR-based loans, corporates have been able to borrow at very attractive rates because of the availability of surplus liquidity. Measures such as external credit guarantees by the government have led to the delivery of last-mile credit. The global monetary cycle is at a turning point with a number of emerging market central banks raising rates. In this context, forward guidance on liquidity will be helpful in guiding markets and ensure financial stability.