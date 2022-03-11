RBI likely to review GDP projection for the year in view of Ukraine war: Michael Patra 

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India may review the GDP projection for this year in view of the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra said on March 11.

He explained: “In February 2022, the RBI had projected inflation to ease to around four percent by the third quarter of 2022-23. Clearly, recent geo-political developments pose an upside risk to these projections...It would be reasonable to treat the current challenges to inflation as supply-side shocks.”

Talking about how the current geopolitical conflict has drastically altered the global environment and the context in which monetary policy operates, Michael Patra said investors are currently re-assessing risks and sizable reallocations seem imminent. However, there is no clarity yet on the direction and magnitude of capital flows for any specific country. Meanwhile, persisting global supply chain disruptions, resurgent commodity prices, and volatility in financial markets have been distracting policy attention from domestic concerns.

As for India, he said: “Direct trade and finance exposures in the context of the ongoing conflict are limited. Contagion could, however, impact India through a broader fallout on EMEs as an asset class. The main transmission channel is likely to be global liquidity conditions, which are tightening. If worry were to give way to panic, liquidity, especially US dollar funding, could dry up and markets could malfunction. With crude oil still above US $100 per barrel, new macroeconomic headwinds could be the second channel of contagion. A third channel could be the reassessment of geopolitical risk by markets and investors, which could inflate country-risk premiums, raise the cost of funding for EMEs and reduce investment volumes.

Patra said: “There is an elephant in the room in 2022, which is making the biggest inter-temporal difference. Financial markets reacted to the first missiles and airstrikes on February 25 with a bloodbath across the world. Equity and currency markets tanked, and stampedes to safety lifted the prices of US treasuries, gold, and the US dollar as also some safe house currencies like the yen. These are externalities or spillovers that have been seen before, however. In fact, equity markets recovered towards the close of trading on the same day and through the next, although they sank again when fresh sanctions, including SWIFT exclusion, were announced on February 27."

The RBI Deputy Governor reminded that India is currently facing risks similar to those that had emerged in 2013 from surging international crude prices and the volume of gold imports. Except, the external sector is much more viable than it was in 2013.

"Even with import demand strong on the back of a recovering economy and the average international crude prices currently above US$ 100 per barrel, the current account deficit is expected to remain within 2.5 percent of GDP, having averaged 1.1 percent of GDP during 2014-21. By contrast, Taper 2013 had been preceded by the current account deficit averaging 3.7 percent during 2009-13, with a peak of 6.8 percent in the third quarter of 2012-13,” he added.

He further said: “The improvement in the current account in the recent period and going forward draws strength from robust export performance, both goods and services, with targets set at US$ 450 billion and US$ 300 billion, respectively, for 2022-23. In 2012-13, however, exports of goods and services were flat and remained subdued in the following year. Adding to the export potential going forward into 2022-23 is the focus on bilateral trade agreements and the steps being taken to impart competitiveness to exports through the production linked incentive scheme, dedicated industrial parks, and by expanding the availability of critical raw materials and intermediates. With inflation differentials between India and trading partners narrowing, the price competitiveness of Indian products in overseas markets is improving.”