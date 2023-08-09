RBI likely to continue with hawkish pause amid surging vegetable prices

The RBI's MPC is likely to maintain its current policy rates.

The US Federal Reserve increased rates by 25 basis points in July 2023, setting the Fed fund rate between 5.25 percent and 5.50 percent. This decision came despite the headline inflation rate being recorded at a lower 3 percent in June 2023. Notably, the core inflation for the same month was higher, standing at 4.80 percent.

After this July hike, the real policy rates in the US are approximately 50 bps positive. The Fed has indicated that its future policy actions will be driven by data. With the Core CPI projected to trend closer to 4.5 percent by August 2023 and further dip to a range of 4-4.25 percent by October 2023, this could lead to an increase in real policy rates. Consequently, it's anticipated that the US FOMC will stay on hold for the remainder of CY 2023.

Globally, GDP growth in most advanced economies is witnessing a slowdown and inflation is also gradually coming down. Presently, the risks associated with over-tightening and under-tightening seem to be evenly balanced.

India's economic indicators remain robust, as evidenced by the surge in profits of listed companies in Q1FY24 across both manufacturing and services sectors. A gradual recovery in the capex cycle is evident, with steel consumption and cement production both registering double-digit growth. This recovery is bolstered by capital expenditure from both central and state governments. Urban demand has been a significant driver of consumption growth in Q1FY24, marked by double-digit growth in passenger vehicle sales and air travel, and a 6.3 percent increase in electronic goods imports.

Liquidity conditions in India have seen a significant improvement, with core liquidity reaching Rs 3.6 trillion as of July 28, 2023. These conditions are expected to remain favourable until Q3FY24, with durable liquidity consistently above Rs 2 trillion. This projection is based on the assumption that a portion of the deposited Rs 2,000 notes will be withdrawn. From a liquidity perspective, the current policy stance of 'withdrawal of accommodation' seems apt.

India's CPI inflation is projected to exceed 6 percent YoY in July 2023. The Q2FY24 inflation (spanning July-September 2023) is likely to hover slightly above 6 percent, contrasting with the RBI's forecast of 5.2 percent. This surge can be attributed to a sharp increase in vegetable prices, especially tomatoes. Excluding the vegetable segment, the CPI inflation is predicted to stabilise around 5.2 percent YoY.

The core inflation (CPI excluding food and fuel) might also see a slight decline to 5 percent YoY in July 2023. However, any long-term impact from food inflation on core inflation is not anticipated, given the temporary nature of the price rise. For the remaining FY24, the Core CPI inflation is expected to remain steady at approximately 5.1 percent (from July 2023 to March 2024), offering some solace to the RBI.

Back in February 2023, the RBI had increased the repo rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to 6.50 percent. During the period between December 2022 and February 2023, the CPI inflation, excluding vegetables, averaged 7.5 percent YoY. The core inflation (CPI excluding food and fuel) was also above 6 percent. However, both these metrics have since stabilised around 5.0-5.2 percent YoY, eliminating the immediate necessity for further rate hikes.

In conclusion, it's anticipated that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will maintain its current policy rates and continue with the 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.