RBI likely bought dollars in spot, paid in far forwards: RBI

    The rupee was last at 81.7950 to the U.S. dollar, off the day's high of 81.6750.

    July 25, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST
    The Reserve Bank of India likely bought dollars and conducted sell/buy swaps via public sector banks after the rupee reached a more-than-two-month high on Tuesday, three traders told Reuters.

    The rupee was last at 81.7950 to the U.S. dollar, off the day's high of 81.6750.

    The USD/INR 1-year forward implied yield rose 3 basis points to 1.72%.

    Two public sector banks were buying dollars, likely for the RBI, while a large private sector bank was on the bid on USD/INR for its importer clients, a currency trader said.

    Public sector banks were conducting sell/buy swaps for June delivery, indicating that the RBI was sterilizing the spot intervention, traders said.

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 01:03 pm

