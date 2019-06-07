App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI issues revised norms on stressed assets

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 7 issued a revised circular on resolution of stressed assets.

In February 2018, RBI had issued a framework on resolution of stressed assets under which banks were asked to initiate resolution or restructuring of loans worth Rs 2,000 crore or more even if there was a single day of default.

However, the Supreme Court had called this framework 'ultra vires'.  Following this, RBI has revised the circular.

The central bank has said that a lender should initiate a resolution plan before the loan default.

RBI said that it should have board approved policies for resolution of stressed assets.

 

In the revised prudential norms on stressed assets, RBI has said that in case of a default  by a borrower, lenders have to undertake a prima facie review of the borrower account within 30 days from such default (called the review period).

During this Review Period of 30 days, lenders may decide on the resolution strategy, including the nature of the resolution plan and how it will be implemented.  The lenders can also choose to initiate legal proceedings for insolvency or recovery.

In cases where resolution plan is to be implemented, all lenders have to enter into an inter-creditor agreement (ICA), during the above-said Review Period.

The ICA shall provide that any decision agreed by lenders representing 75 per cent by value of total outstanding credit facilities (fund based as well non-fund based) and 60 per cent of lenders by number shall be binding upon all the lenders.

In respect of accounts with aggregate exposure above a threshold with the lenders, as indicated below, on or after the ‘reference date’, the resolution plan has to be implemented within 180 days from the end of review period.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 05:34 pm

