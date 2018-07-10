App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI invites applications CEO post of National Centre for Financial Education

The process of incorporation of NCFE as a section (8) company has commenced. Applications are invited for the post of CEO, NCFE, RBI said in a release today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India has invited application for the post of CEO of the National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE), an institution set up in collaboration with other financial regulators. NCFE is a joint initiative of all financial sector regulators - RBI, Sebi, Irdai and Pfrda - for the implementation of the National Strategy for Financial Education (NSFE).

The process of incorporation of NCFE as a section (8) company has commenced. Applications are invited for the post of CEO, NCFE, RBI said in a release on Tuesday.

The CEO is expected to provide administrative, operational and strategic leadership to the NCFE under the overall guidance of its board of directors, it said.

"The CEO should have the vision and ability to transform NCFE into an institution of national importance," RBI said.

He/she will exercise general supervision and control over the day-to-day affairs of the institute and implement the decisions of its governing board, it said further.

The applicant is expected to have exceptional leadership qualities, institution building skills and the ability to find innovative solutions, apart from networking with local institutions, government and development agencies, the release said.

The CEO would be posted in Mumbai, it added.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 07:32 pm

tags #Economy #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.