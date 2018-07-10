RBI invites applications CEO post of National Centre for Financial Education

The Reserve Bank of India has invited application for the post of CEO of the National Centre for Financial Education (NCFE), an institution set up in collaboration with other financial regulators. NCFE is a joint initiative of all financial sector regulators - RBI, Sebi, Irdai and Pfrda - for the implementation of the National Strategy for Financial Education (NSFE).

The process of incorporation of NCFE as a section (8) company has commenced. Applications are invited for the post of CEO, NCFE, RBI said in a release on Tuesday.

The CEO is expected to provide administrative, operational and strategic leadership to the NCFE under the overall guidance of its board of directors, it said.

"The CEO should have the vision and ability to transform NCFE into an institution of national importance," RBI said.

He/she will exercise general supervision and control over the day-to-day affairs of the institute and implement the decisions of its governing board, it said further.

The applicant is expected to have exceptional leadership qualities, institution building skills and the ability to find innovative solutions, apart from networking with local institutions, government and development agencies, the release said.

The CEO would be posted in Mumbai, it added.