App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 02:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

RBI intervention may not do much to stabilise rupee

Subhash Chandra Garg, secretary at the department of economic affairs, said the rupee was still performing better than some other currencies, and that the country had sufficient foreign exchange reserves.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Any intervention by India's central bank may not do much to stabilise the rupee as a fall in the currency is due to global factors, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday.

Subhash Chandra Garg, secretary at the department of economic affairs, said the rupee was still performing better than some other currencies, and that the country had sufficient foreign exchange reserves.

"As currencies of other economies are also depreciating, intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), by selling dollars in the country, will not help much at this stage for stabilising the rupee," Garg told reporters. "Even if the rupee falls to 80, it will not be a concern provided all other currencies depreciate."

He said the RBI has spent about $23 billion so far to intervene in the market.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 02:56 pm

tags #dollar #Economy #India #Indian rupeee #inflation #Reserve Bank of India #Rupee

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.