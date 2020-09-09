172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|rbi-in-process-of-constructing-digital-payment-index-to-assess-extent-of-digitisation-exec-director-5817701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI in process of constructing digital payment index to assess extent of digitisation: Exec director

Observing that digital payments in India have been growing rapidly, RBI Executive Director T Rabi Sankar said there is still a lot of catching up to do as per-capita penetration is still quite low.

PTI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is in the process of constructing a digital payment index to assess the extent of digitisation in the country and innovation in existing modes and channels to bridge digital divide, a senior official of the apex bank said on Wednesday.

Observing that digital payments in India have been growing rapidly, RBI Executive Director T Rabi Sankar said there is still a lot of catching up to do as per-capita penetration is still quite low.

"RBI is in the process of...constructing and periodically publishing a composite digital payment index (DPI) to capture the extent of digitisation. The DPI could be the key to accurately measure the deepening and penetration of digital payments across the country," he said while addressing a webinar organised by the US-India Business Council. A comprehensive index has also been recommended by a high-level committee headed by Nandan Nilekani on deepening digital payment in India.

Close

Earlier in February, the RBI said the DPI would be based on multiple parameters and shall reflect the penetration and deepening of various digital payment modes. Sankar said financial inclusion is well recognised as a key driver of economic growth.

related news

Access to formal finance cannot only boost jobs and economic resilience, it could also lead to reduction in poverty and economic inequality when still 50 per cent of the total population in the emerging economies in financially excluded. Given the size at hand, he said digital technologies offer most-effective channel to deliver finance to these underserved population.
First Published on Sep 9, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Economy #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.