RBI hiking repo rate will be a ‘big mistake’: Mark Mobius

Veteran emerging market investor Mark Mobius has said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will make a “big mistake” if it hikes interest rates in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting, according to a report by Bloomberg.

According to the report, Mobius has said multiple Indian states are facing problems and a cut in borrowing costs is needed to boost investments.

“I think they should lower interest rates in India, not raise them because you have many states with different economic situations all over the country,” Mobius, co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners, told Bloomberg TV.

“You got real differences in India. It would be a big mistake for them to raise,” he added.

The report further suggests that Mobius’ opinion is contrary to what others have said, with economists in a Bloomberg News survey predicting that the RBI would hike the repo rate by 25 basis points on August 1. This would be the second hike in eight weeks.

On June 6, the MPC had hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent and reverse repo to 6 percent.

The repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow short-term funds from the RBI. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

The last time RBI had raised the repo rate was in January 2014, by 25 bps to 8.00 percent. Since then, it had either cut rates or maintained the status quo, until June.

The six-member MPC headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel will meet on Monday, Tuesday and August 1.