App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 08:27 AM IST | Source: PTI

RBI has not put banks on alert: Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was in the city to attend a central board meeting. He also met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the state capital.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India said it has not put banks on alert, as reported by a section of media, but asked lenders to remain prepared to face emerging and new challenges.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was in the city to attend a central board meeting. He also met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the state capital.

"There is nothing like putting banks on alert though a section of media has reported. We have said that banks should remain prepared to face the emerging and new challenges," Das told reporters.

Close

The RBI governor said he also discussed a host of banking-related issues with Patnaik during their meeting.

"We discussed on financial inclusion, bank branches in the state, credit flow to agriculture sector and streamlining of the DBT through e-Kuber platform in Odisha," Das said.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 13, 2019 08:07 am

tags #Economy #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.