App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2019 08:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI has cut rates by 110 bps since April, but average lending rates goes up 8 bps: Report

The weighted average lending rate in the system is up 0.08 percent since April, economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Despite the Reserve Bank making credit cheaper, lending rates are rising for borrowers after accounting for inflation and falling economic growth, a foreign brokerage said on Monday.

The weighted average lending rate in the system is up 0.08 percent since April, economists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report.

Economic growth has fallen to a six-year-low of 5 percent in the June quarter and is widely expected to slip further with almost all key components of the economy contracting or falling since the first three months. The RBI has responded by cutting rates by 110 basis to a nine-year-low of 5.40 percent since April courtesy low inflation.

Close

The RBI has been blaming banks for slower transmission of its policy moves into their lending rates and continuously nudging them to cut more, so that credit pick up can increase to help the broader growth. It has also helped make adequate liquidity available.

related news

"Growth is still falling as real lending rates are still rising," the brokerage report said. Real lending rate is the number after calculating for inflation.

In their note, the analysts said the weighted average lending rate, which is the aggregate of the interest paid on all the debt, is up because of higher money supply and credit demand are unable to ensure banks reduction in marginal cost of funding based lending rates, which are typically applicable for new loans.

Among the solutions to push growth up, the report said the monetary authority and the finance ministry will have to pull down average lending rates through measures like starting a 2 percentage points loan subvention done to small businesses, which would cost Rs 21,100 crore next fiscal year and also a reduction in the cash reserve ratio by 0.25 percent by the RBI in February.

It also reiterated its call for a 0.25 percent cut in the key rates in the December policy, which will be followed by a 0.15 percent cut in February.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 18, 2019 08:52 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Trusted By 1cr Families
Medlife Health Comes Home