RBI growth projection in line with Eco Survey: Finmin

The finance ministry today welcomed the Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) projection of higher GDP growth and lower inflation in the current fiscal.

The MPC's growth projection of 7.4 percent is in line with the Economic Survey, the ministry said in a statement.

MPC has projected inflation at 4.5 percent in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal.

In its first bi-monthly policy review of 2018-19, Reserve Bank of India today kept the key interest rate unchanged but cut its inflation forecast on lower food prices, sparking a rally in the stocks and bond markets.

MPC, headed by RBI Governor Urjit Patel, revised upwards its forecast of real GDP growth from 7.2 percent in its February Statement to 7.4 percent, which the ministry said is "broadly in line with the forecast in the Economic Survey".

It further said that "inflation in fourth quarter 2017-18 has been revised downwards from 5.1 percent to 4.5 percent. Further, MPC has maintained all policy rates unchanged. Government welcomes the policy statement".

While keeping the benchmark repurchase or repo rate unchanged at 6 percent and reverse repo at 5.75 percent for the fourth time straight, the 6-member MPC retained the 'neutral' stance.