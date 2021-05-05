RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to make an address at 10 am today

May 05, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled speech at 10 am today.

The speech comes amid a ferocious second wave of COVID-19 cases in India. Many states have introduced lockdowns and other COVID-induced restrictions, which could hurt the economy.

Experts told CNBC-TV18 that the RBI Governor may announce relief measures like loan moratorium extension, one-time loan restructuring for small borrowers, additional liquidity relief, among others.

Also read: Hit hard by second COVID wave, MFIs seek loan restructuring and fresh liquidity support from RBI

The RBI Governor on May 3 met the representatives of NBFC- MFIs and the two industry associations— Sa-Dhan and MFIN (microfinance institutions network), Moneycontrol reported.

Deputy governors MK Jain and MD Patra and other top RBI officials attended the meeting.

The microfinance industry has asked for restructuring of borrower loans and liquidity assistance.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)