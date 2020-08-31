172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|rbi-governor-shaktikanta-das-rules-out-stagflation-expects-consumer-inflation-to-moderate-5775851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das rules out stagflation, expects consumer inflation to moderate

"I do not agree that we are likely to face a situation of stagflation," Shaktikanta Das told the newspaper in an interview published on Monday. "I am of the view that consumer inflation, going forward, should moderate."

Moneycontrol News

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said he does not think India will suffer from stagflation and consumer inflation should moderate.

"I do not agree that we are likely to face a situation of stagflation," Das told the newspaper in an interview published on Monday. "I am of the view that consumer inflation, going forward, should moderate."

He also suggested that another round of stimulus was likely on the cards.

"The government will announce more growth-supporting measures," he said.

"But whatever fiscal expansion they undertake will be very calibrated and very prudent in its approach."

(With Reuters inputs)
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 10:16 am

tags #Economy #India

