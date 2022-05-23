RBI Governor Interview | Entered into another phase of coordinated action between fiscal, monetary authorities to check inflation: Das

The RBI has been taking a number steps over the last few months to check inflation and with the excise duty cut on petrol and diesel, it has entered into another phase of coordinated action between the fiscal and monetary authorities, central bank governor Shaktikanta Das said in an exclusive interaction with Latha Venkatesh of CNBC-TV18 on May 23. The governor shared his views on various economic issues. Here is the edited excerpt:

Central bankers have been at the center of action, the saviors for the economy, be it from the ravages of COVID or now, too rapidly rollback back inflation. Reserve Bank of India has also been the first line of defense for the country and it made that position very clear when on May 4th, we had that unexpected off cycle rise in rates. Inflation nevertheless is at 7.8 percent. And so, the man on the hot seat, the RBI governor is with us. Governor, thank you very much indeed for spending time with us.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: Thanks.

First up, of course, it looks like really coordinated synchronized action from the centre and from RBI after your import policy. We saw the bunch of fuel excise duty cuts. Now, what is your sense of inflation? When do you think we get to that coveted 6 percent and below?

Governor Das: And you say first thing you mentioned about coordinated action, I think I must mention that. The way I see it is that we have entered into another phase of coordinated action between the fiscal and monetary authorities to check inflation. RBI has taken a number of steps over the last two or three months. In fact, I would say much earlier we have been taking steps, but somehow certain sections of the market have missed it. And I will explain to you how now, the government has now taken action on wheat, on intermediaries and various kinds of intermediaries, raw materials and of course, the big one on petrol and diesels. Now, all this put together will definitely have a sobering impact on inflation. Going forward, the petrol diesel tax deductions have been announced on the weekend. And in RBI we are sort of we are back on the drawing table. In fact, we are on the drawing board almost every day. So we will rework our numbers and give out the numbers in the next MPC in the first week of June.

Also read: RBI Governor Interview | 'We do not have any exchange rate target in mind'

The reason why I'm asking you is, I did a CNBC-TV18 poll of economists, they don't see the 6 percent mark coming till fourth quarter that is Jan-March quarter. So it looks like you will have to have three quarters of CPI above 6 percent?

Governor Das: You see, October is still quite a distance away. So let's not try and let's not speculate from this point of time, there could be other actions also in the intervening period. And October is still today we are in May, so still about five months left. So, let us see how it plays out. And I cannot give a number today because we are working it out. I think the next MPC in June is the right moment, when we can say what is the inflation projection that have in mind. When last year, you see by and large, what you call the professional forecasters they are number moves in tandem with the RBI, their numbers are sometimes lower, their numbers are sometimes higher.

Now it is distinctly higher sir? Last number is 5.7 percent, precut, fuel cut, the average on the street was 6.5-6.8 percent.

Governor Das: Last year or rather this year in February when we gave 4.5 percent, which many people thought was very optimistic and if you ask me I can explain to why it was not a professional forecasters were about 5 percent and subsequently when we move to 5.7 percent, I think the professional forecasters were around 5.5 or 6 around that percent.

I got above 6 percent?

Governor Das: So maybe a little above six so they both are moving in tandem, so therefore my number, RBI number we will give it out in June and also without working out the numbers and in the run up to the MPC it will not be correct on my part to give out a number.

Fair point, okay. Let me come to interest rates, the rate hike. Now when you made your speech in the monetary policy statement and on May 4th, and if I read Dr. Patra’s minutes, you seem to give the impression that you want to come to the 5.15 percent that is the pre-COVID level quickly, have we understood it right that you want to come there by say August?

Governor Das: Broadly you are right to the extent that RBI would like to sort of raise the rates in the next meeting, or in the next meeting at least. I myself have said in my minutes that one of the reasons for the off cycle meeting in May, was that we did not we did not want a much stronger action In June, which is highly avoidable, you cannot be cutting rates, it's 75 or 100 basis points or 80 basis points, something like that. Now, these numbers which are mentioning 75, 100, or 80 are random numbers, please don't interpret the number which will be there for the next MPC.

But you said, pre-COVID. That's why this 5.15 percent, yes.

Governor Das: No, pre-COVID, I said in a larger context of liquidity as well as interest rates. If you read my minutes carefully, when we say, pre-COVID, we are talking about growth in terms of pre-COVID levels, we are talking about liquidity in terms of the pre-COVID levels. We are also talking about the rates in terms of pre-COVID levels. So, expectation of rate hike is – it's a no brainer, there will be some increase in the repo rates, but by how much I will not be able to tell now, but to say that 5.15percent may not be very accurate.

No. The Patra statement said that we will have reached a neutral accommodation. If we go to the pre-COVID level, so that’s why that 5.15 percent, is something the market is clutching to?

Governor Das: See we have lots of discussions a lot of deliberations take place in the MPC, then we come to some conclusion.

So, let me come to the liquidity part you know in liquidity also you just mentioned you want to come back to pre-COVID levels. Now, the pre-COVID In liquidity level as of say February or January 2020 was two and a half lakh crores surplus liquidity, also the currency and finance report says that above 2.5 lakh crore of liquidity inflation starts rising. So, is that also something you want to get to quickly, 2.5 half lakh crore?

Governor Das: No I will explain. We have said that we will normalize liquidity conditions over a multi-year time cycle and during the press conference I said the multi-year could be two years or it could be three years. Now, to what extent and how we are going to sort of bring down the liquidity will depend on the evolving growth inflation dynamics, that is part of our strategy. The second thing is the requirement of liquidity or the adequacy of liquidity in 2019-20 will be different from the adequacy of liquidity in the current year, because the economy is also growing business activities are now rebounding. So, therefore, that will be a moving figure, our position on liquidity is that we would like to normalize the liquidity, remove the overhang of liquidity in the system and move to a situation where there is adequate credit available in the system to meet the productive requirements of the economy and to support the credit offtake, which will happen and also mind you when credit offtake takes place, part of the liquidity also gets you know gets absorbed by that.

So, therefore, our target is to eliminate the overhang of liquidity over a time period of 2 to 3 years and at the same time ensure adequate liquidity for the system.

Sir, overhang would be coming probably to 1 lakh, 1 trillion or balance zero liquidity. But this 2.5 trillion, the currency and finance report said that it could increase inflation. And that's why, you know, I wanted to know if there is a greater hurry to reach there. Also, you did hike the CRR as well, you have been selling albeit small quantities on the NDS, government bonds, all these liquidity draining steps, and therefore I'm asking whether the initial steps will be a little faster.

Governor Das: You can say that. You see this intermittent intervention in the NDS-OM market. It's not really a liquidity sort of sucking out require, it's not emanating from there. Market there are so many complex developments taking place and from time to time we do intervene for various complexity of factors, liquidity withdrawal, if you remember, if you remember in one of my earlier interventions, I had said that learning from the past experience we want to avoid a liquidity trap. We don't want to get into a chakravyuh situation without knowing the exit route. So, therefore, all our liquidity infusion, TLTRO or whatever we did, they had a sunset date. And for example, we had announced a total liquidity support of about 17 lakh crores of which the actual offtake was about 12 lakh crores. And of that 5 lakh crores have already been returned.

The rest 7 lakh crore or so still continues to be there in the system of which in the overnight SDF, we get back about 2 lakh crores and the rest is in the variable, the VRRR in that particular box it is there. So, therefore, we will bring it down, but in a very calibrated and phased manner.

Let me come to rates yet again, one of the minutes, I think Ashima Goyal said that the markets’ pricing in a rate hikes is excessive. Now, the swap market was pricing in something like 6.75, peak [ph] repo rates, would you see it is excessive?

Governor Das: I won’t like to comment on that. Swap markets have their own momentum and their own factors. In fact, I also expect the swap markets and the overall market to be guided by the Reserve Bank's statements and actions. And let me mention that, I think over the last two years, especially during the extremely stressful times of the COVID pandemic, there was some kind of some sort of a compact between the RBI and the financial markets. And I think there were convergence of thoughts on many aspects. And that is how we have been able to reach where we are today, where recovery of economic activity has become steady and is gaining further traction.

Nevertheless, inflation is an issue, I mean, probably the likelihood is that for three quarters, we are not going below 6 percent, it will be above 6 percent. So, that is why the market would want to know how you are looking at rates. One of the members of the monetary policy council did speak about the need to get to positive real rates, or at least zero real rates, we are now deeply negative, at 4.4 percent and inflation running well over 7 percent, we are deeply negative. So do you also think of the need to return to positive or at least zero real rates?

Governor Das: Please give me a little time, because inflation is the major area of concern today, a major area of interest for everybody in the country. So just give me a little time to explain it and I will take a little more time than perhaps normal. Two facts I would like to mention in the beginning, number one, the interest rates in almost every country today, they are negative, except perhaps Russia and Brazil, other than that, the interest rates you take any advanced economy, you take any other, they are all negative, in the negative territory. Second thing is that with regard to inflation, the target for the advanced economies for example, is 2 percent. USA is at 8.3 percent. United Kingdom is at 9 percent euro area is more than 7 percent. And if I remember China is about 5percent, more than 5 percent, 5.5 or 5.6 percent. I think accept in Japan and one more country, all of all of them are you know in excess of 7 percent. In India, our target is 4 percent.

And we have a tolerance band which goes up to 6 percent, we are 7.8 percent. There are analysts in the market who say that we have reached the peak. I don't like to comment on that, because it will again depend on so many other factors including the action which the central bank is taking and the government is taking. If you allow me just a little more time and I think that will perhaps preempt many of the questions which you will have.

Look at the inflation mandate target which has been given to RBI in the Reserve Bank of India Act. It's dual target, which says to maintain price stability, keeping in mind the objective of growth, price stability is 4 percent plus minus 2 percent on either side keeping in mind the objective of growth. So when we experienced the deepest contraction in our economy in the first quarter of 2020, when COVID set in, we were minus 24 percent. And the economy that year was minus 6.6 percent. ’21-’22, final number will come on 31st, but we have a sense that the economy has revived, it has exceeded; howsoever, moderately it has exceeded the pre-pandemic level and it has exceeded you know, the 1920 levels, private consumption has now entered into positive territory. Private investment is also showing signs of improvement.

So therefore, our primary target at that time was to focus on growth and bring back inflation to you know, to sort of tolerate inflation up to 6percent. Intermittently during this period, inflation spiked to 6percent and above, I think on one or two occasions, it even touched 7 percent. But last year, I was looking at the numbers, last year, the inflation almost came down to 4 percent on multiple occasions, and if I remember correctly, it was in January, then again, it happened around April. And again, perhaps in September and October, it came down to 4percent. And the sense that we were getting and in fact, in last year in August, we no more we stopped calling it due to transitory factors, supply side factors remain even dominant for the current inflation. But we stopped calling it transitory because we had concluded that it's not going to be so transitory. Now, when we came to when we enter this calendar year, in fact, this question has been asked, and I thought I'd take this opportunity to clarify this for wider understanding.

Questions have been asked, and I referred to it earlier that February was, our MPC projection was too optimistic. I'll tell you why we did 4.5 percent? The momentum of inflation, month to month or month and month, from October onwards, was moderating. The food price inflation was moderating. And it appeared that as if – it appeared that once the supply chain bottlenecks, they start easing with the easing of COVID, the supply side factors will ease themselves. Even in February, we had done our stress tests, we had done our scenario analysis. And we found that even with a margin of error of 50 [ph] basis points, we will be at 5percent.

We had assumed oil prices, crude oil prices a little below $100. And that gave us inflation of around 5 percent. So we were we were fairly comfortable. And it looked the future. The roadmap for the future was that the inflation will moderate. But then the war started in February, and – on February 24th, and then everything changed. So in April when we had our MPC, I'm sorry, I'm taking too long, but I will explain. In April when we had MPC, we took a very decisive, we took several decisive actions, we changed the sequence of our priority, we put inflation first, growth next, we reduced – we again normalized our LAF corridor, we changed our stance saying that we are focusing on withdrawal of accommodation, and there was a rate action. The rate action was that what was reverse repo we introduced the SDF, and that was – against 3.35 percent, reverse repo, SDF 3.75 percent. And that was a 40 basis point increase. Now, this 40 basis point increase in the liquidity absorption rate, it resulted in the overnight call rates immediately going up by 40 basis points. So there was a rate action. I think this is a point which market and every one should take note that there was a rate action in in the month of April, which I think many people seem to have lost out.

So this question that why is sudden meeting and all that it was not sudden, in April, we did a rate action of 40 basis points, and the overnight rates went up by 40 basis points. And then after the April several developments took place. For example, the FAO and the World Bank, they came out with the food price index, and it appeared that it became very clear that food price inflation is here to stay. And what is more important in my statement, MPC statement not in the minutes, which comes out after 15 days. In the statement, which I read out, he said that the situation is fast-changing and dynamic. And our actions will be tailored accordingly. I think many of you ready to write. But I don't know on May 4th, when we announced the off cycle meeting why you forgot about that particular bit in my escape [ph]. And I will stop here.

Okay. You've defended, but you've not told me whether you want to come to positive real rates anytime soon. But I will…

Governor Das: We will move towards that. How soon will depend on the evolving situation and it will not be correct on my part. In fact, it is not possible also to forecast how soon because the situation is so dynamic. Now, for example, the inflation metrics undergoes a change because of our action and the action which the government has – very timely action by the government.

But these actions are also going to have an impact on the fiscal deficit and possibly also the current account deficit.

Governor, you were speaking about the actions the central government has also taken. Now, that also means a rise in fiscal deficit and possibly market borrowing. You think so, that the government will have to borrow more, because it looks like tax revenues have been given away to the extent of about 3 trillion rupees?

Governor Das:

Now, government is thinking, I cannot speak obviously on behalf of the government, but having worked in the finance ministry for a sufficiently long period of time, let me say that there is no one to one correlation between increase in government expenditure under one in order one head and the need for additional borrowing. These are all figures which keep moving throughout the year. As we move in more and more into the year please remember that we have only in the month of May, the second month of the current financial year, in certain heads, the expenditure requirements go up, in certain heads the expenditure requirements or the absorption capacity can go down.

Revenue also the same thing can happen, the revenue can show greater points and in fact, the revenue figures currently are going by the recent experience the GST or the direct taxes, they look very robust. Now, my sense is that the government remains committed. Again, I cannot really speak on behalf of the government, but my sense is that the government will maintain the fiscal deficit target given in the budget and how they will do it? I will not be able to answer but the sense I have in my several discussions and it's a continuous process between the Reserve Bank and the governments. Many issues are discussed. So I can say that the government would be sort of committed to maintaining the fiscal deficit.

Even then, the yields have gone up to 7.4 percent on the 10-year and chances are that as the government program picks up and credit offtake picks up, it can go even towards the 8 percent mark. Now, you have that one CRR hike, you have been selling dollars and bonds. So, do you think there is any scope at all to help the government through open market purchases?

Governor Das: You see, we are the debt manager, RBI is the debt manager to the government. And RBI will use all the instruments at its disposal to sort of ensure an orderly evolution of the yield curve. This is something which I said earlier. And in October, I think 2020, I said that, management of the yield curve is a public good, where both the market and the Central Bank have an important role. And I mentioned earlier it was the kind of compact that we had entered into. World over the yields have gone up. And it's due to the complexity of factors, I'm not going into that detail. Everywhere the yields have gone up. US yields which were less than 1 percent, are today, almost touching 3 percent. It exceeded 2 percent. Now, it's about 2.8 or 2.9 percent. So, everywhere the yields have gone up. So, naturally in our country also the yields have gone up.

And the RBI will use and then just to repeat myself, we will use various policy instruments.

Including OMO?

Governor Das: I will not be able to say that we have various policy instruments we have Operation Twist, we have the currency swap, that is another liquidity management tool, which we introduced three years ago, if you remember, and then there are several other tools which we will be using. And we will evaluate the situation we are just in the second month of the current year, we are very watchful and this informal compact I have with the market, I think that will continue we will communicate with the market constantly. And I think you know the RBI remains committed. And why should I say I think, the RBI remains committed to ensuring a non-disruptive completion of the government borrowing program and ensuring an orderly evolution of the yield curve.

But is it a worry at all sir that there…

Governor Das: Just sorry to intervene. We will use various instruments from time to time if on depending on the requirement.

But the market is interested in OMO as an instrument that's predominantly market moving which is why…

Governor Das: No, I don't want to bound myself that you said, OMO. We have all instruments on the table, we will decide which instrument to be used when.

But overall, is there a worry about the twin deficits deteriorating? I mean, it's quite possible that deficit is beyond 6.4 percent and by a smidge, maybe we will be saved because the nominal GDP is likely to be high because of high inflation. But nevertheless, fiscal deficit is not improving. Likewise, current account deficit is likely to be 3 percent or more and we are now actually discouraging exports in items like steel. So, is that a worry? The macros worsening?

Governor Das: No, I think discouraging exports should be a very strong…

No, macros worsening.

Governor Das: So yes, now on fiscal deficit, I have said that my sense is government will maintain the fiscal deficit. So for as current account deficit which is in our domain, let me say that the current account deficit, we will be able to manage very well, very comfortably this year, our external India's external sector remains strong. The exports I think for the 14th successive month, it is more than $30 billion and the latest numbers was very much.

March was 40 billion.

Governor Das: March was 40 billion. So, the export sector continues to be very strong. Imports have also picked up incidentally and increased imports is reflective of the strength of the underlying fundamentals of the economy in the sense that there is a demand pickup, even at higher prices, the import is still sustained, which means that domestic demand is reviving. I hope I have made the position very clear. So, domestic demand is reviving and the imports are going on despite high prices. So, therefore, the revival of domestic demand that's a very positive trend.

We have the IIP numbers both services and manufacturing. They are in expansion territory. In fact, the last one month’s – this month number, I mean the April number were more than the previous number. Monsoon has already hit the Andaman Islands and I think anytime soon it will hit the Indian coast, Kerala and then slowly move, so monsoon is looking good, agriculture is looking good. Food stocks on which there is so much of discussion, I think the rice stocks are four times the buffer and the wheat stocks, if I remember correctly are about 1.8 times the buffer level.

So, therefore, India is comfortably placed to deal with the – the domestic fundamentals of the economy good and external sector remains strong. The FDI inflows are steady. And despite some moderation, I think in the recent months. So, given this kind of underlying fundamentals and the fact that our external sector is strong and our total external liabilities, external debt is only about 20 or 21 percent. I don't expect a very big jump in our current account deficit, whatever is the number eventually that we will know at the end of the year. But we are in a comfortable position, we are comfortably placed to finance the current account deficit.

Actually, so, we have not hit $20 billion trade deficit every month since September in a very long time. I mean, now, it looks like 20 billion is a given trade deficit per month, that will be to $240 billion in a year. And even if we take 100 billion in terms of other services and software payments, we are heading towards probably 100 billion current account deficit. And, on the capital account, FII, outflows are fairly serious. So, there is – almost every economist on the street is expecting a balance of payments deficit. So, is the rupee a worry at all?

Governor Das: There will be a current account deficit, obviously.

No, balance of payments deficit.

Governor Das: Balance of payment, I don't think we will have that kind of situation, I mean, it will be sort of situation is constantly changing. Exports are picking up, the underlying fundamentals of the week are very strong, you are right that the current account deficit in the last few months have touched 20 billion and all that, but I think as we proceed even at the level which you are mentioning 100, 120 billion dollars, I think we will be able to comfortably finance that. And so far as the worry around rupee, let me clarify one point that our stated position is to prevent excessive volatility, and we will continue to do that. We will not allow obviously, and a runaway kind of depreciation of the rupee at a rapid pace. The rupee will find its level. We have no specific target of exchange rate in our mind. And I'm not saying anything new, this is the RBI…

No, people were talking about 77, 50 years.

Governor Das: I mean, people can say anything, but I am telling you…

It was traced to the RBI.

Governor Das: I'm telling you on behalf of the RBI, so, you can treat me as the horse. I'm telling you that we have no specific level in our mind, the rupee is market determined, but we will prevent excessive volatility, we will not allow a runaway sort of depreciation of the rupee, the rupee will find its level and with regard to concerns expressed by some in some sections, that the reserves are depleting. Please look, why do we build reserves, we build reserves for dealing with situations of stress, as we are currently facing. Our reserves three years ago, were less than 400 billion, we touch 640. Now, we are back, you know a little below 600. And this $40 billion which has depleted, it's not as if we have sold $40 billion to keep the rupee where it is. A good part of it, let me say is due to revaluation of reserves, because as your rupee depreciates as…

As the dollar appreciated.

Governor Das:… as the dollar appreciates due to revaluation of reserves, so, it is both RBI intervention. And RBI’s, the revaluation of reserves and our intervention in the market. Again, I'm not sharing a state secret. Our intervention in the market is multipronged to minimize the actual outflow of dollars and let me leave it at.

Your dividend was, I think a 10-year low. The last, I heard 30,000 were, I think during Subbarao’s time, government didn’t resent it?

Governor Das: When the dividend is high, you tell that why it is so high? When it is low? You say why it is so low.

Sir, I am asking you, usually the government would resent it?

Governor Das: No, I'll tell you, the dividend number is a function of the balance sheet. It's derived from the balance sheet, whatever is the surplus at the end of the year, that gets transferred to the government as provided in the Act. So, I have no control over it, RBI or they have no control over and it depends on where we are on 31st of March.

Just one word on this rupee depreciation and its value, is China or the yuan also an important consideration when the Reserve Bank looks at the exchange rate, because in spite of the Chinese yuan appreciating, it went all the way to 6.3, before it depreciates in the last eight weeks, in spite of the depreciation our deficit with China is increasing. So, is that also something you monitor when you're looking at rate change?

Governor Das: We monitor all our…

It’s an important input because we keep looking at that, is it 11th rupees for yuan? Is it 10.5?

Governor Das: No, we look at all currencies. We look at yuan, we look at all reserve currencies, we also look at the emerging market currencies and I think the rupee has been has done far better than many of the emerging market currencies on certain days, yes, it may be possible that the other currencies have done well. And also another point I would like to mention is that on certain days or on for a couple of days due to some one-off events somewhere the rupee depreciates, but by the end of the day or by the next day, the rupee comes back to a level where it started. So, therefore, I would like to say that the rupee has remained quite stable, we will ensure stability which…

We normally say God has acted, so rupee has come back, it normally mean you, it normally mean RBIs

Governor Das: Let me be philosophical, God, has to act and God has to be supportive.

They only mean RBI when they say, God has acted and our rupee is back where it started, okay. The more important part is that, when you went to IMF, when the RBI team went to IMF and you all came back, suddenly there was this May 2nd to 4th meeting, and even Philippines raised rates, other countries also raised rates. So, was there something you got from IMF, World Bank meetings, because two or three emerging markets raised rates at that time, including India?

Governor Das: No, it's not like that we had certain factors in our mind, even at the time of the April policy. We had some discussion, even before going to the IMF, we had some discussion. And it's not as if what other central banks are doing, we will do like that. But I think that gave us an opportunity of basically understanding the assessment of the global inflation, the assessment of the global inflation, we shared there was a lot of sharing of thoughts across central banks, because on the sidelines of the IMF, we had our meeting of the central bank, governors of the major economies, and that gave an opportunity of knowing what are their assessment of their domestic inflation and the global inflation. So obviously, you get some inputs from there, but our policy is determined by our domestic factors.

I'm running out of time and I'm not asking anything about the banking sector. Now, when you raise rates, all the banks are on external benchmarks. So, the rate hikes will pass very swiftly. Do you worry that there can be NPAs, I think the currency and finance report even worried about it, a series of rate hikes suddenly, quickly in say half the time will…

Governor Das: The NPA, the GNPA, the gross NPA remains at an all-time if I can say 6 or 6.5 percent. And you mentioned about the retail, the currency and finance report was basically saying that this is an area which has to be watched, which has to be watched, because it depends on it depends on again, so many factors, how the salaries of people are coming, the EMI is and other payment. So, it was more of a kind of a signal that you must watch it and when the currency and finance report was prepared, the number that was available at that time, the total retail GNPA, the NPA levels in the retail portfolio of all the banks put together at the aggregate level had exceeded 2 percent but subsequently the provisional data we have for the subsequent period, it has come back to about 1.8 percent or a little below 2 percent.

So, even at 2 percent it is not something one has to be very worried about. Basically the idea is that this can become a problem and call for greater watchfulness and greater focus on following up the collection, just watch that and also on the – sorry to intervene. And also on the banking sector as I said, it is six and a half percent is the overall GNPA. I've had my meetings with the – last week, I've had my meetings with the both public and private sector banks, we have discussed, the banks have been sensitized. And in fact, the banks are fully sensitive to the need to monitor the NPA levels very closely, the collection efficiencies have improved in almost all the banks, and they're almost at 100 percent, collection efficiencies have improved. Banks have raised substantial amount of capital during the period of COVID. Going forward, also various banks have their capital raising programs.

And you asked one more question whether the rate hike will have a dampening effect on the credit offtake? Credit offtake depends on a multiplicity of factors. It depends on how well the economy is doing, how the private consumption, private demand is picking up. So it's a complex set of factors and with the underlying fundamentals of the economy now, where it is and with growth swing, very clear signs of revival, IIP numbers and all that I mentioned despite the COVID and the war on top of the COVID I think a bank credit offtake should remain steady. The latest number I have, I think this is the number as on May 6th or 7th, bank credit growth is about 11 percent year-on-year. And it’s more than double of last year.

Okay that point is taken but one only hopes the…

Governor Das: More than double meaning the rate, last time which was about 5-6 percent now, we are at 11 percent.

No, I take your point, though of course, bankers tell us some of it is also because of inflation, working capital requirements increase, but no I wanted to ask you if this is something the market will not forgive me if I don't ask you. The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, will the RBI be comfortable with bank holding more than 30 percent in insurance because in other cases you don't have asked that it should be brought below 30 percent?

Governor Das: You see individual cases you know I will not like to comment and the proposal of both HDFC bank and their current company the HDFC, they have given their proposal for amalgamation for the RBI, it is under examination in RBI. So, till the decision is taken and given out, it will not be correct on my part to comment anything on that. And one more point, you know, sorry, I just which I think I forgot to mention, in the context of the government borrowing program, is that we increased our SDM requirement to 23 percent. So, it's not as if RBI has turned a blind eye to the borrowing issue. It's very much on the table. So HDFC and HDFC. Bank, it's under examination. And I think we should be able to reach a conclusion in the near future.

There are many more questions pending, but I'm out of time, just the last word on cryptos. The regulation has not come it is kind of in between everything. And then we had this Coinbase CEO, saying that, you know, RBI discouraged us from using the UPI, where do you stand? Will that regulation come? When is the load due? When will people have clarity on where do we stand in cryptos?

Governor Das: Speculative observations made by individuals outside. I would not like to react on that. And with regard to crypto, we have been cautioning on crypto and look at what has happened to the crypto market. Now, had we been regulating it or any other regulator being – then the markets have crashed. And you know, obviously, people will be raising question what happened to regulation? So, therefore, this is something whose underlying is obtained a product whose underlying is nothing, there are big questions, how do you regulate it, on cryptos our position remains very clear, it will seriously undermine the monetary and financial and the macroeconomic stability of India. And we stick to that position, we have conveyed our position to the government and government will take a considered call. And I think the utterances, the statements coming out from government are more or less in sync with – they're also equally concerned.

Absolutely. Governor, you have given me more time than I would have hoped for. Thank you very much indeed, for this many-sided conversation on the macro economy.

Governor Das: Thank you, and thank you to your viewers. Thank you.