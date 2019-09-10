RBI flags frauds, asks banks to evaluate transitory account dealings: Report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has told lenders to conduct internal appraisals of transitory accounts being misused to hide bad loans or money laundering and submit their findings by October 2019, The Economic Times reported.

The development follows several complaints of frauds where funds lie in a transitory account for one to two days before being credited to the actual beneficiary.

Transitory accounts serve as a holding account until funds are moved to the appropriate account.

Funds in such accounts could be used by branch managers to bankroll unauthorised overdrafts (ODs), the paper noted.

ODs are loans of a specified cap issued to current account holders for daily cheques and transactions.

Such unauthorised ODs would allow the borrowers to regularise a due loan and dodge default, while the bank would avoid a non-performing asset (NPA). The hitch arises if a borrower is unable to reverse the OD within a day or two.

“If the borrower cannot organise fund, the branch manager may tap another office account to extend a fresh overdraft to close the earlier OD. These are unsanctioned ODs and it all depends on the rapport the borrower shares with the branch head,” a senior banker told ET.

The borrower has a month even if they default on the supplementary OD. Such under the table dealings could also be used to deposit unexplained "black" cash, which is funnelled into legitimate cash cycles.

Branch managers, especially in public sector banks can open multiple transitory accounts.