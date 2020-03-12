App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 01:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

RBI eyeing liquidity-boosting steps to soothe markets: Source

The official, who did not want to be identified, also said that policymakers have not yet made a call on whether to make any off-cycle interest rate changes.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's central bank is likely to announce liquidity-boosting measures to help stabilise financial markets which have fallen sharply due to the coronavirus outbreak, a source said on March 12.

"The RBI will look to push more liquidity in the market and ease repayment issues to sectors that have been disrupted by supply chains being broken down," the official said.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 01:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #liquidity-boosting #markets #RBI

