RBI eases ECB norms for corporates, NBFCs; stressed cos can now avail forex loans to repay rupee debt

The Reserve Bank of India July 30 relaxed the end-use stipulations under external commercial borrowings framework for corporates and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

"Based on the feedback from stakeholders and with a view to further liberalise the ECB framework, it has been decided, in consultation with the Government of India, to relax the end-use restrictions relating to external commercial borrowings for working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and repayment of rupee loans," RBI said in a release.

Accordingly, eligible borrowers will now be allowed to raise ECBs from recognised lenders, except foreign branches/ overseas subsidiaries of Indian banks, RBI said.

The revised norms allow stressed domestic companies to avail foreign exchange debt to repay rupee debt.

Under the revised norms, domestic companies can raise seven-year foreign exchange debt to repay local loans to meet capacity expansion needs and 10-year foreign currency debt for working capital purposes.

"It has further been decided to permit eligible corporate borrowers to avail ECB for repayment of rupee loans availed domestically for capital expenditure in manufacturing and infrastructure sector and classified as SMA-2 or NPA, under any one-time settlement arrangement with lenders," RBI said in the release.

NBFCs will also be allowed to raise 10-year foreign currency debt for on-lending for working cap purposes and seven-year forex loans for lending to companies for repayment of local loans.