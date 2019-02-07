App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI doesn’t want to know what government does with dividend it pays

In 2017-18, RBI paid Rs 50,000 crore as dividend (surplus) to the government of India

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Whatsapp

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg last week said the government expects Rs 28,000 crore of interim dividend more from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FY19.

While the issue cropped up again during the post-monetary policy press conference, Governor Shaktikanta Das maintained that the RBI was just following the rules.

On questions regarding the use of the dividends to bridge fiscal deficit, Das said it is up to the government how it uses the proceeds.

He was speaking during the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy interaction where the monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent.

related news

“Payment of dividend or surplus to government is part of RBI Act. We are not doing it outside the legal provisions. Now, how the government uses these proceeds is their decision and they take a call. Many issues are under discussion between the government and the Reserve Bank. Any decision of RBI is driven by certain principles and accounting norms,” said Das.

According to the RBI Act 1934, after making provision for bad and doubtful debts, depreciation in assets, contributions to staff and superannuation funds 2, the balance of the profits of RBI have to be paid to the central government. Here, the profits are transferred to the government after making provisions which are usually provided by the bankers.

Garg also told reporters in his post-budget interactions that the government has received Rs 40,000 crore from RBI so far in FY19.

Higher reserves of RBI

The government and former RBI governor Urjit Patel had serious differences over the high reserves held by the central bank. The government wanted RBI to transfer a higher amount as a dividend so that it could be used for activities like recapitalisation of ailing banks.

The RBI board in its meeting on November 19 had decided to constitute an expert committee to examine the Economic Capital Framework.

Subsequently, a six-member committee was set up in December 2018 headed by former RBI governor Bimal Jalan to look at the issue of surplus reserves of the central bank. This committee will suggest an adequate level of risk provisioning that the RBI needs to maintain and also propose a suitable profits distribution policy.

Das said depending on when this report comes, they will internally examine it. The committee has three months to prepare the report.

In 2017-18, RBI paid Rs 50,000 crore as a dividend (surplus) to the government of India for the year ended June 30, 2018. RBI follows a July to June financial year.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 06:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #RBI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.