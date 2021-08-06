MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

RBI does not have specific target of yield curve, focus on its orderly evolution: Shaktikanta Das

Das said the intervention is not just post the primary auction of government securities, but also through various measures like Government Securities

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 08:15 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (file image)

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (file image)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) does not have a specific target for the government bond yield curve but focuses on its orderly evolution, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

A yield curve is a line that plots yields or interest rates of government bonds having equal credit quality but different maturity dates.

The slope of the yield curve gives an indication of future interest rate changes and economic activity.

"We are focusing on orderly evolution of the yield curve. We use various policy instruments and market interventions from time to time to do that.

We do not have a specific target of a yield curve," Das told reporters after the post monetary policy press conference.

Close

Related stories

Das said the intervention is not just post the primary auction of government securities, but also through various measures like Government Securities

Acquisition Programme (G-SAP), Open Market Operations (OMO), Operation Twist, and also through intervention in the secondary market.

According to an article published in RBI's monthly bulletin for June, the sovereign yield curve has a special significance for monetary policy in influencing a wide array of interest rates in the economy.

The article -- 'A Macroeconomic View of the Shape of India's Sovereign Yield Curve' -- was authored by Michael Debabrata Patra, Harendra Behera and Joice John from the RBI.

The authors said monetary policy is a potent instrument for influencing the term structure of interest rates -- policy rate changes tend to impact the slope of the yield curve, while liquidity impacts the level as well as the slope of the yield curve, rendering it a better instrument for managing the yield curve.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das #Yield Curve
first published: Aug 6, 2021 08:15 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.