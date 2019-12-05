RBI Credit Policy | To issue draft norms for cooperative banks to strengthen safety of deposits

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it would take steps to strengthen depositors' safety with cooperative banks.

The statement is significant as it comes in the backdrop of the recent Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank debacle and many such instances.

After the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting ended on December 5, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said they will create a central database of large loans by cooperative banks to facilitate better overview. Besides this, draft regulatory norms for cooperative banks can be 'expected soon'.

Specifically for urban cooperative banks, the central bank is looking to issue structures to address cybersecurity concerns.

With a view to reducing concentration risk in the exposures of primary (urban) co-operative banks (UCBs) and to further strengthen the role of UCBs in promoting financial inclusion, Das said it is proposed to amend certain regulatory guidelines relating to UCBs.

