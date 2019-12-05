App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Credit Policy | To issue draft norms for cooperative banks to strengthen safety of deposits

Specifically for urban cooperative banks, the central bank is looking to issue structures to address cybersecurity concerns

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it would take steps to strengthen depositors' safety with cooperative banks.

The statement is significant as it comes in the backdrop of the recent Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank debacle and many such instances.

After the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting ended on December 5, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said they will create a central database of large loans by cooperative banks to facilitate better overview. Besides this, draft regulatory norms for cooperative banks can be 'expected soon'.

Close

Specifically for urban cooperative banks, the central bank is looking to issue structures to address cybersecurity concerns.

related news

With a view to reducing concentration risk in the exposures of primary (urban) co-operative banks (UCBs) and to further strengthen the role of UCBs in promoting financial inclusion, Das said it is proposed to amend certain regulatory guidelines relating to UCBs.

To catch all the action from the Monetary Policy Meet, click here

Contrary to popular expectations, the MPC on December 5 maintained the benchmark repo rate at 5.15 percent, and kept its stance 'accommodative'.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 12:44 pm

tags #monetary policy #MPC #Rate cut #RBI #repo rate

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.