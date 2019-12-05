RBI slashes FY20 real GDP growth outlook to 5% from 6.1%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut its outlook on real gross domestic product (GDP) for the current fiscal to 5 percent.

The central bank had in October projected GDP growth for 2019-20 at 6.1 percent.

GDP growth in the second half of FY20 is forecast at 4.9-5.5 percent, and at 5.9-6.3 percent in the first half of FY21.

"Various high frequency indicators suggest that domestic and external demand conditions have remained weak," the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said in a statement.

"While improved monetary transmission and a quick resolution of global trade tensions are possible upsides to growth projections, a delay in revival of domestic demand, a further slowdown in global economic activity and geo-political tensions are downside risks," the MPC statement said.

India's GDP growth for the July-September quarter fell to a 6-year low of 4.5 percent as households are cutting back on spending and companies are not adding capacity.

The farm sector grew 2.1 percent in the second quarter of 2019-20, reflecting the very late arrival of monsoon rains this year, affecting sowing in the summer kharif crop, India's main harvest.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the RBI Monetary Policy

The manufacturing sector, which accounts for about 75 percent of the country's factory output, contracted 1 percent in July-September 2019, broadly echoing that people are putting off purchases on aspirational items such as cars and televisions.

"Based on the early results, the business expectations index of the Reserve Bank’s industrial outlook survey indicates a marginal pickup in business sentiments in Q4. On the positive side, however, monetary policy easing since February 2019 and the measures initiated by the Government over the last few months are expected to revive sentiment and spur domestic demand," the MPC statement today said.