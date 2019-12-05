App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Credit Policy | Monetary Policy Committee raises consumer inflation target for October-March to 4.7-5.1%

Committee scaled up CPI inflation target for October-March to 4.7-5.1 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Contrary to popular expectations, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Thursday maintained the benchmark repo rate at 5.15 percent, and kept its stance "accommodative".

The Committee has raised the consumer inflation target for October-March to 4.7-5.1 percent, above its previous target of 3.6 percent. The  April-September CPI inflation target for next year has been raised 3.8-4 percent.

The central bank sees high food prices as a major driver of inflation.

Close

"The upsurge in prices of vegetables is likely to continue in immediate months; however, a pick-up in arrivals from the late kharif season along with measures taken by the Government to augment supply through imports should help soften vegetables prices by early February 2020," the MPC statement said.

related news

Incipient price pressures seen in other food items such as

milk, pulses, and sugar too were likely to be sustained, with implications for the trajectory of food inflation, the statement said.

In addition, both the 3-month and 1-year ahead inflation expectations of

households polled by the Reserve Bank have risen and these latent sentiment upsides are being reflected in other surveys as well, the statement said.

MPC sees inflation rising in the near term. Evolving growth inflation dynamics has prompted the MPC to keep the rate unchanged, the RBI document suggested.

To catch all the action from the Monetary Policy Meet, click here

(Copy to be updated with more details)

 

First Published on Dec 5, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #monetary policy #MPC #Rate cut #RBI #repo rate

