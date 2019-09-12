App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 01:51 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

RBI creates database for stressed loans of NBFCs: Report

NBFCs, including housing finance companies (HFCs), came under stress following a series of defaults by the group companies of IL&FS in September last year.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has built a database of stressed non-banking finance company (NBFC) loans, similar to the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) that it has built for banks in 2014, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.

According to multiple people familiar with the development, the central bank has directed the NBFCs to inform the RBI database about SMA 1 and SMA 2 loans since last year.

SMA 1 refers to those loan accounts in which the instalment or interest is overdue for 1 month from 31st day to 60 days. SMA 2 refers to accounts in which the instalment or interest is overdue for 2 months from 61st days to 90 days.

Close

For the past year or so, the data given by the NBFCs to the central bank is methodically arranged, plus the RBI has other data too, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18.

related news

NBFCs, including housing finance companies (HFCs), came under stress following a series of defaults by the group companies of IL&FS in September last year.

Source: CNBC-TV18

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 01:35 pm

tags #Economy #RBI

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.