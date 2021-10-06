RBI could provide adequate cues on likely glide path of normalisation in policy meet

The backdrop of the Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting is loaded with increasing uncertainties, both on the global and domestic fronts. Globally, the tide is turning reasonably unfavourable as the US Federal Reserve is on the brink of tapering asset purchases and the Bank of England, too, is nearing a rate hike as risks of persistently elevated inflation mount.

The 10-year US treasury yields have surged 20 bps post the Federal Open Market Committee meeting and the US dollar index is up by 0.8 percent, hovering around 94 levels. The impact of narrowing interest rate differentials and associated risks have probably already started to reflect in foreign portfolio investment debt outflows in the last few days after robust inflows in August and September.

Further weighing on policy decisions is the global energy crisis pushing up crude oil and coal prices. Crude oil prices have surged by nearly 10 percent (above the psychological level of $80 a barrel) in the past two weeks, with the passthrough in retail fuel prices accordingly being 1-1.5 percent.

The energy crisis is now spilling over beyond crude oil to coal, with inventories having hit critically low levels as domestic mining has been affected due to heavy rains and global high prices have restricted imports. As domestic supply takes time to recover, heavy reliance on imports will eventually weigh on inflation.

We do note that our inflation trajectory remains relatively more benign compared to the Reserve Bank of India’s projections in the near term, with the reopening of the economy and the subsequent easing of supply-side pressures along with moderating food prices amid steady kharif sowing, record-high food grain buffers and moderation in customs duty on vegetable oils.

However, the recent resurfacing of supply-side constraints is increasingly skewing the risks on the upside. Notably, the MPC’s last few statements and minutes have highlighted the upside risks to inflation, with adequate reference to the need for the government to take measures to ease the supply-side inflation. However, we haven’t seen much traction on that front, which continues to keep upside risks to inflation intact.

Notably, high-frequency indicators continue to point towards a further pickup in activity as the vaccination drive continues to rapidly cover nearly 70 percent of the eligible population. The increasing supply constraints, although, pose an upside risk to inflation and also threaten to derail the nascent economic recovery.

In this environment, the MPC will have to tread very carefully in managing the forward guidance on both the policy and liquidity fronts. We believe that the RBI is coming closer to the exit policy and the upcoming policy should provide adequate cues on the likely glide path of normalisation. Although as a lead signal, the RBI has already started to reveal its discomfort with the increasing liquidity surplus and record-low money market rates.

The RBI has switched the G-Sec Acquisition Programme (outright open market operation purchase programme) with an operation twist since September. We expect this to be the new norm.

Further, as against the RBI’s August policy announcement of Rs 4 trillion of VRRRs (variable reverse repo rate) auctions by the end of September, the outstanding amount is Rs 5.5 trillion. The weighted average rate of reverse repo now stands 7 bps higher than 3.37-3.38 percent witnessed until the third week of September.

After tiding over the quarter end, today’s seven-day cut-off and weighted average rate is lower at 3.61 percent and 3.55 percent, respectively. We see the quantum and tenure of VRRRs to continue to be tweaked to manage surplus liquidity in the upcoming policy. However, the impact on weighted average VRRRs may not be significantly higher given our expectations of further improvement in liquidity surplus in the coming months. The reverse repo hike will likely come about between the December and February policies.

