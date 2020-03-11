RBI continues to be net purchaser of dollars; buys $10.27 bn in January

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to be a net purchaser of the US dollar after it bought $10.27 billion in January on a net basis from the spot market, recent RBI data showed.

In the reporting month, the RBI had bought $11.49 billion of the US currency and sold $1.22 billion in the spot market.

In December, the RBI had bought a net of $4.36 billion of the greenback. It had bought $5.37 billion while sold $1.01 billion of dollars, the data showed.

In January last year, the RBI had net purchased $293 million after it bought $1.02 billion from the spot market and sold $732 million.

In 2018-19, the apex bank was a net seller of dollars, offloading $15.38 billion in the spot market. It had bought $40.80 billion and sold $56.18 billion in the year to March 2019.

In 2017-18, the RBI had net purchased $33.689 billion from the spot market, taking its total dollar purchase to $52.07 billion and sold only $18.379 billion.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding sales at the end of January was $1.21 billion, compared to a sale of $1.87 billion in December, the data showed.