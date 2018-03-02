App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Mar 01, 2018 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI conducts risk-based supervision on annual basis: PNB

Diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are alleged to have colluded with officers of the branch to fraudulently obtain guarantees for availing loans from overseas branches of Indian banks.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Denying reports that RBI has not conducted any audit at PNB's Brady House branch in Mumbai, the state-run lender today said RBI conducts risk-based supervision of the bank on an annual basis.

Diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are alleged to have colluded with officers of the branch to fraudulently obtain guarantees for availing loans from overseas branches of Indian banks.

"It may be clarified that RBI does risk-based supervision of the bank on an annual basis," PNB said in a statement. The bank has been scammed to the tune of Rs 12,700 crore by Modi and associates.

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #PNB #PNB fraud #RBI

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC