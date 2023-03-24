 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI central board discusses global, domestic economic situation

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India's central board on Friday reviewed the global and domestic economic situation as well as the associated challenges.

The 601st meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was held at Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"The board in its meeting reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges, including the impact of current global geopolitical developments," RBI said in a statement.

Further, it said, the board discussed RBI's activities during the current accounting year 2022-23. The board also approved the budget for the accounting year 2023-24.