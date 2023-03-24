RBI central board discusses global, domestic economic situation

Reserve Bank of India's central board on Friday reviewed the global and domestic economic situation as well as the associated challenges.

The 601st meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was held at Hyderabad under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

"The board in its meeting reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges, including the impact of current global geopolitical developments," RBI said in a statement.

Further, it said, the board discussed RBI's activities during the current accounting year 2022-23. The board also approved the budget for the accounting year 2023-24.

The meeting took place in the backdrop of global concerns over failure of banks in the US amid aggressive monetary tightening. The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked interest rates by 25 basis points to tame high inflation despite the banking crisis. Both, Bank of England and European Central Bank (ECB) have also raised their benchmark interest rates. Related stories India aims to build consensus in G20 on integration of developing countries in global value chains: ...

Asian Development Bank to provide Rs 754 crore loan to SAEL Industries

Byju's likely to close USD 250 mn equity fund raise in April Meanwhile, policy makers and experts have said that the Indian banking system is in good shape. At the meeting on Friday, directors of RBI's central board -- Satish K Marathe, Sachin Chaturvedi, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia -- were present. RBI Deputy Governors -- Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, and T Rabi Sankar -- were also present. Besides, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, and Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi participated in the meeting.

PTI