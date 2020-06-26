App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI central board discusses impact of COVID-19 on banking sector and economy

The RBI has announced a slew of measures to help the economy tide over the Covid-19 crisis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The economic impact of Covid-19 on the Indian financial sector and broader economy dominated the board meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 26. The board also discussed the measures taken so far by both the central bank and the government.

There were expectations that the central board will discuss the emergency measures needed to be taken by the central bank, including a one-time loan restructuring facility for all loans affected by the Covid crisis. It is not clear whether this was discussed at the meeting.

According to banking industry officials, the central bank is likely to announce a one-time restructuring facility for loans affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. The board doesn't necessarily discuss the specifics of the actions to be taken by the RBI but only takes a macro view of the prevailing situation. It is up to the RBI top management to decide the course of actions in consultation with the government.

Close

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said the government will discuss the RBI the feasibility of a one-time restructuring facility for stressed assets linked to the Covid crisis.

related news

The RBI has announced a slew of measures to help the economy tide over the Covid-19 crisis. These include a six month moratorium for all term loans, special liquidity facilities, targeted long term repo operations among other measures. It also announced significant cut in key lending rate to enable banks lend to end borrowers at a cheaper rate.

The RBI board met through a videoconference under the chairmanship of governor Shaktikanta Das and was participated by deputy governors B.P. Kanungo, Mahesh Kumar Jain and Michael Debabrata Patra.

Other directors of the Central Board –  N. Chandrasekaran,  Ashok Gulati,  Manish Sabharwal,  Prasanna Kumar Mohanty, Dilip S. Shanghvi,  Satish K. Marathe, Revathy Iyer, and Sachin Chaturvedi too attended the meeting.

Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Shri Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 09:25 pm

tags #Economy #policy #RBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

IMF chief Georgieva says coronavirus crisis could ultimately test $1 trillion war chest

IMF chief Georgieva says coronavirus crisis could ultimately test $1 trillion war chest

Coronavirus wrap June 26: 14-day lockdown in Guwahati; international flights to remain suspended till July 15

Coronavirus wrap June 26: 14-day lockdown in Guwahati; international flights to remain suspended till July 15

Oil dips on rise in US coronavirus cases, set for weekly fall

Oil dips on rise in US coronavirus cases, set for weekly fall

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.