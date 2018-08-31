App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 09:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI cancels the licence of Bhilwara Mahila Urban Co-operative Bank

"The bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. The bank is not in a position to pay its present and future depositors in full as and when their claims accrue," the apex bank said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The RBI has cancelled the licence of Rajasthan-based Bhilwara Mahila Urban Co-operative Bank as it does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. The RBI said it has cancelled the licence of the bank with effect from the close of business on August 31, 2018.

"The bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. The bank is not in a position to pay its present and future depositors in full as and when their claims accrue," the apex bank said.

The affairs of the bank are being conducted in a manner detrimental to the interest of its present and future depositors and no useful purpose would be served by allowing the bank to continue as envisaged in the Banking Regulation Act, it said further.

"Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, Bhilwara Mahila Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd, Bhilwara, Rajasthan is prohibited from conducting the business of banking which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits...with immediate effect," the RBI said.

With the cancellation of licence and commencement of liquidation proceedings, the process of paying the depositors of the bank will be set in motion, it said.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 09:15 pm

tags #Economy #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.