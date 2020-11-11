PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 09:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

RBI buys net $8.17 billion in FX market in September

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought $13.32 billion and sold $5.15 billion in the market in September, it said in a bulletin released late on November 11.

Reuters

India's central bank bought a net $8.17 billion in the foreign exchange market in September, well above the $5.30 billion it purchased the previous month, a monthly bulletin showed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought $13.32 billion and sold $5.15 billion in the market in September, it said in a bulletin released late on November 11.

In the forwards market, the RBI said it had a net outstanding buy position of $13.88 billion as of the end of September, down from $10.35 billion at the end of the previous month.

Close
 
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 09:48 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.