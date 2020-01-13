App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 11:51 AM IST | Source: Reuters

RBI buys net $6.93 billion in currency market in November

The RBI bought $7.46 billion and sold $530 million in the market in November, it said in the bulletin which was released on Saturday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
RBI
RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought a net $6.93 billion in the foreign exchange market in November, marginally below the $7.1 billion it had purchased in the previous month, the monthly bulletin showed.

The RBI bought $7.46 billion and sold $530 million in the market in November, it said in the bulletin which was released on Saturday.

The partially convertible rupee had moved in a wide range of 70.5275 to 72.2450 per dollar during the month. Foreign investors had bought a net $3.54 billion worth of equities and sold 319.48 million worth of bonds during the period.

In the forwards market, the RBI said it had a net outstanding sell position of $6.1 billion as of end-November, down from $7.47 billion at the end of the previous month.

The central bank did not buy or sell any currency in the futures market, the bulletin showed.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 11:45 am

