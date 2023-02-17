 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

RBI Bulletin: Central banks in tough spot due to challenging global growth

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

The bulletin added that 2023 would still be a challenging year and central banks will find it difficult to gauge where to pause and ease

RBI bulletin is a monthly publication that gives insights into the economic developments in both India and abroad.

The challenging global economic environment will make it difficult for central banks to  decide when to pause and ease the monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bulletin said on February 17.

“2023 would still be a challenging year. Central banks will find it difficult to gauge where to pause and ease,” the bulletin said.

Further, it said the worst of their fears can come true if indeed global growth slows but inflation remains elevated.

RBI bulletin is a monthly publication that gives insights into the economic developments in both India and abroad.