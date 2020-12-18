MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join our upcoming webinar 'Pitch Right' on December 19 to know which startup takes home Rs 50 lakh investment from IPV angels
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

RBI Board reviews prevailing economic situation

The Central Board also discussed the draft report on trend and progress of banking in India, 2019-20.

PTI
December 18, 2020 / 07:22 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said its Central Board on Friday reviewed the current economic situation in the backdrop of global and domestic challenges. The Central Board met under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das through video conferencing. It was the 586th meeting of the Central Board.

"The Board reviewed the current economic situation in the backdrop of global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank including the customer education initiatives and resolution of customer complaints," it said in a statement. The Central Board also discussed the draft report on trend and progress of banking in India, 2019-20.

It also noted the change in the central bank's financial year from July-June to April-March and the changes in the unit of presentation from millions / billions to lakhs / crores. Besides the deputy governors, directors of the board N Chandrasekaran, Ashok Gulati, Manish Sabharwal, Prasanna Kumar Mohanty, Dilip S Shanghvi, Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy and Revathy Iyer attended the meeting.

Tarun Bajaj, secretary, Department of Economic Affairs and Debasish Panda, secretary, Department of Financial Services, also attended the meeting.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das
first published: Dec 18, 2020 07:23 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil India sees a growth-oriented Budget 2021

The Market Podcast | Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neil India sees a growth-oriented Budget 2021

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.