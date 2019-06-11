App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI begins FY20 on a positive note, net-buys $4.9 b in April

In FY19, the apex bank was a net seller of the dollar offloading as much as $15.377 billion in the market. It had bought $40.804 billion and sold $56.181 billion in the year to March 2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Having been a net seller of the greenback in FY19, the Reserve Bank turned a net buyer of the US dollar in the first month of FY20, purchasing $4.901 billion in April on a net basis from the spot market, according to the latest data from the monetary authority.

During the reporting month, the central bank bought $7.724 billion and sold $2.823 billion in the spot market. As against this, in April 2018, it had net sold $2.483 billion after purchasing $5.536 billion and selling $8.019 billion.

In FY18, RBI had net purchased $33.689 billion from the spot market, taking its total dollar purchase to $52.068 billion, and sold only $18.379 billion.

In the forwards dollar market, the outstanding sales at the end April was $18.512 billion, compared to a sale of $13.774 billion in March, according to the central bank data released Tuesday.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 08:50 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India

