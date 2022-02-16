English
    RBI becomes net seller of US dollar in December; sells $2.92 billion

    PTI
    February 16, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net seller of the US currency in December 2021 after it sold $2.917 billion on a net basis in the spot market.

    In the reporting month, the RBI bought $7.475 billion and sold $10.392 billion in the spot market, the RBI Bulletin for February 2022 released on Wednesday showed.

    In November 2021, the RBI had purchased $8.489 billion from the spot market and sold a similar amount in the market.

    In December 2020, the central bank had net purchased $3.991 billion of the US currency from the spot market.

    During the FY2020-21, the central bank had net purchased $68.315 billion from the spot market.

    It had bought $162.479 billion from the spot market and sold $94.164 billion during the financial year 2020-21, the data showed.

    In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of December 2021 was $49.106 billion, same as in the previous month, the data showed.
    PTI
    first published: Feb 16, 2022 07:15 pm

