MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

RBI asks banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities

Das emphasised the need for banks to continue providing necessary support in the revival of economic activity, the RBI said.

PTI
November 02, 2021 / 07:24 PM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das


RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday asked banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities and take timely remedial measures to mitigate the risks.

In a statement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the governor held separate meetings with the MD and CEOs of public sector banks and certain private sector banks through videoconferencing.

In his opening remarks, Das acknowledged the improved financial and operational resilience of the banking sector that imparts strength to financial stability.

He emphasised the need for banks to continue providing necessary support in the revival of economic activity, the RBI said.

"He also advised the banks to remain vigilant to any emerging signs of vulnerabilities and take timely remedial measures to mitigate the risks and maintain the stability of not only the institutions themselves but also of the overall financial system," it said.

Close

Related stories

Several other matters, including credit flows, especially to micro and small enterprises, were also discussed during the meetings.

As per the statement, discussions also took place on matters like 'outlook for stressed assets and measures for mitigation', 'pricing of risks', 'collection efficiencies' and 'engagement of banks with fin-tech entities".

Implementation of certain regulatory measures for ensuring consumer protection were also taken up in the meeting.

RBI Deputy Governors M K Jain, M Rajeshwar Rao and T Rabi Sankar also attended the meetings.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das
first published: Nov 2, 2021 07:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.