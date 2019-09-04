App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 08:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI asks banks to link lending rate to external benchmark

The interest rate under external benchmark shall be reset at least once in three months, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India on September 4 asked banks to link all new floating-rate loans for housing, personal and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to specified external benchmarks, including repo, for faster transmission of reduction in interest rate to borrowers.

It has been observed that due to various reasons, the transmission of policy rate changes to the lending rate of banks under the current marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) framework has not been satisfactory, RBI said in a statement.

"The RBI therefore has today issued a circular making it mandatory for banks to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans and floating rate loans to MSMEs to an external benchmark effective October 1, 2019," it said.

The interest rate under external benchmark shall be reset at least once in three months, it said.

About a dozen banks have already aligned their lending rates with the repo rate of RBI.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #Banks #Economy #RBI

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.