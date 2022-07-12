English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Watch the retail industry embrace the digital paradigm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    RBI approves appointment of Meena Hemchandra as part-time chairman of Karur Vysya Bank

    In May, the bank had recommended Hemchandra's candidature for the position of non-executive independent (part-time) chairperson of the bank to the RBI for approval.

    PTI
    July 12, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank on Tuesday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of former RBI executive Meena Hemchandra as part-time chairman of the bank for three years.

    In May, the bank had recommended Hemchandra's candidature for the position of non-executive independent (part-time) chairperson of the bank to the RBI for approval.

    "We wish to inform...Reserve Bank of India vide their letter dated July 11, 2022, accorded their approval for the appointment of Meena Hemchandra as part-time chairman of the bank," Karur Vysya Bank said in a regulatory filing. Term of Hemchandra (64) is approved for a period of 3 years with effect from the date of taking charge, it added.

    She is a career banker with over 35 years of banking experience in various departments of the RBI. Hemchandra was the Executive Director of RBI from June 2015 to November 2017.

    Shares of Karur Vysya Bank traded at Rs 47.40 apiece on BSE, down by 0.63 per cent from the previous close.
    PTI
    Tags: #Economy #India #Karur Vysya Bank #Meena Hemchandra #RBI
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 02:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.