 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

RBI annual report | Mopping up excess liquidity cost Rs 35,500 crore in FY22

Siddharth Upasani
May 27, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST

The interest paid by the Indian central bank for its liquidity management operations nearly doubled in FY22 from FY21

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) spent more than Rs 35,500 crore on a net basis in FY22 to manage the surplus liquidity in the banking system.

The net interest outgo for the RBI on the operations it conducted via its Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) amounted to Rs 35,501 crore, 98 percent higher than what it shelled out in FY21, the central bank’s report for FY22, released on May 27, said.

The RBI pays interest on the funds banks park at its reverse repo facilities—both fixed and variable rate. With the central bank having injected a record amount of liquidity following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the “re-balancing” began last year to ensure financial and macroeconomic stability.

Also read: Recovery is getting entrenched and broadening despite global risks

"The gradual restoration of liquidity management operations in sync with the revised liquidity management framework instituted in February 2020 was a key objective during 2021- 22," the RBI said in its annual report.

Also read: FY22 provisions jump over 5 times on rise in global interest rates

In the first quarter of FY22, the RBI absorbed a net average liquidity of Rs 5.10 lakh crore a day. The figure rose to Rs 6.77 lakh crore in the final quarter, said the annual report which includes a review and prospects of the Indian economy. The report also offers a snapshot of the RBI’s working during the year and its vision agenda for the next year.

Also read: Regulations important to ensure sustainable innovation in fintech

RBI's ACCOUNTS FOR FY22 - A SNAPSHOT
FY22 (in Rs crore) FY21 (in Rs crore)
INCOME
    Interest from rupee securities 96,396 59,825
    Interest from foreign securities 31,559 23,060
    Net interest on LAF operations -35,501 -17,958
    Profit on sale/redemption of rupee securities 6,028 5,194
    Profit on sale/redemption of foreign securities 3,002 11,349
    Exchange gain from FX transactions 68,991 50,629
EXPENDITURE
    Provisions 1,14,667 20,710
    Printing of notes 4,985 4,012
    Employee cost 3,869 4,788

On the income side, there was a sharp uptick in the interest the RBI received from it holdings of rupee securities. The central bank also made Rs 68,991 crore in exchange gains from its foreign exchange transactions in FY22.

Siddharth Upasani
TAGS: #Economy #RBI #RBI Annual Report
first published: May 27, 2022 03:23 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.