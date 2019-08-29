RBI annual report: India going through broadbased cyclical slowdown

The economic slowdown in India is a "soft patch mutating into a cyclical downswing" rather than a deep structural one and there is a need to address issues in sectors like land, labour and agricultural marketing to revive growth, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its annual report.

The central bank noted that a broadbased cyclical downturn is underway in several sectors like manufacturing, trade, hotels, transport, communication and broadcasting construction and agriculture.

"Continuing focus on improving ease of doing business, reforms in factors of production, viz., land and labour, capitalising on opportunities opened up by the heightened trade tensions and faster implementation of capital expenditures by public authorities, and similar other measures have the potential to inject growth impulses into the economy," RBI said.

While a cyclical downswing needs counter-cyclical actions in terms of monetary and fiscal policies, a structural slowdown will need deepseated reforms. "The diagnosis is difficult; these conditions are hard to disentangle cleanly, at least in the formative state," the central bank said.

In 2018-19, there was "irrational exuberance and considerable overleveraging, with asset-liability mismatches," the RBI said, adding that the crisis in non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) revealed the degree of interconnectedness in the financial system. This was despite NBFCs constituting only 12 percent of the total assets in the financial space.

"The ongoing strengthening of the liquidity and regulatory framework for NBFCs will be informed by this experience, especially in efforts to remove regulatory arbitrage," the RBI said.

The RBI will issue draft guidelines on corporate governance in banks and revised standardised approach for calculating minimum capital requirement for operational risk. The regulator will also issue draft revised norms on capital charge for credit risk and securitisation. The framework for interest rate risk in banking book will be finalised, it said.

India's external sector outlook is vulnerable to downside risks from global developments like global downturn, uncertainty on international crude oil and volatility of capital flows, the RBI said.

The Indian money markets and government securities market have remained broadly stable during the first quarter of 2019-20, due to surplus liquidity conditions and easing of interest rates.

"Nonetheless, global spillovers may portend downside risks going forward," the central bank said.