RBI annual report: 5.22 lakh counterfeit notes detected during 2017-18

As many as 5.22 lakh counterfeit notes were detected during financial 2017-18, 31.4 percent lower than the previous year, according to the Reserve Bank of India's annual report.

Out of this, 3.34 lakh or 63.9 percent notes were detected by banks and the remaining by RBI.

These notes don't include counterfeit notes seized by police and other enforcement agencies, the report said.

Despite the decline in counterfeit currency in 2017-18 over the year before, Rs 2,000 counterfeit notes that were detected jumped 28 times to 17,929. Less number of fake Rs 2,000 notes were detected in 2016-17 because the currency was circulated November, 2016 onwards.

The report also showed that fake currency detection decreased by nearly 60 percent in the denominations of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in 2017-18 as compared with 2016-17.

“Compared to the previous year, there was an increase of 35 percent in counterfeit notes detected in the denomination of Rs 100, while there was a noticeable increase of 154.3 percent in counterfeit notes detected in the denomination of Rs 50,” the report said.

As per the new series of banknotes in the denominations of Rs 500 and RS 2,000, counterfeit notes detected during 2017-18 were 9,892 and 17,929 as against 199 and 638, respectively during the previous year.

Out of the total fake notes detected, the RBI’s share was higher at 36.1 percent as compared to 4.3 per cent during the previous year because of ‘processing of large volume of SBNs (specified bank notes) withdrawn from circulation, the report said.