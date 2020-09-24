172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|rbi-announces-special-omos-of-simultaneous-sale-purchase-of-g-secs-worth-rs-10000-crore-each-5881511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

RBI announces special OMOs of simultaneous sale, purchase of G-Secs worth Rs 10,000 crore each

PTI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 24 announced it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under open market operation (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore each on October 1.

"On a review of the current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under open market operation (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore each on October 1, 2020," it said in a statement.

The RBI further said it will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets.

On October 1, the RBI would purchase three securities totalling Rs 10,000 crore and selling two securities of the same amount.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day. Simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs, popularly known as Operation Twist, involves purchasing G-Secs of longer maturities and selling equal amount of G-Secs of shorter maturities. The central bank further said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase and sale of individual securities.
First Published on Sep 24, 2020 07:56 pm

