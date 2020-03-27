RBI announcements to safeguard economy from impact of coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had taken giant steps to safeguard the economy from the impact of the coronavirus.

The RBI cut the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent on Friday to deal with the hardship caused due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



Today @RBI has taken giant steps to safeguard our economy from the impact of the Coronavirus. The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses. https://t.co/pgYOUBQtNl

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2020

"The announcements will improve liquidity, reduce cost of funds, help middle class and businesses," Modi wrote on Twitter.