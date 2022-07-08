RBI allows banks to settle Sri Lankan trade in currencies outside Asian Clearing Union mechanism

A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 23. (Image: Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 8 said authorised Indian banks can settle all current account transactions, including those related to trade, with Sri Lanka in any permitted currency outside the Asian Clearing Union mechanism.

The revised norm will be in place "until further notice" and come into force with immediate effect, the RBI said.

The Asian Clearing Union, or ACU, is a payment arrangement between the central banks of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Under the ACU, member central banks settle payments for intra-regional transactions on a net basis. This reduces the use of foreign exchange reserves and transfer costs.

Currently, ACU settlements are done in three currencies: US dollar, the euro, and the Japanese yen.

The RBI's decision on July 8 comes after it had, on May 19, allowed trade with Sri Lanka to be settled in rupees outside the ACU mechanism. This rupee settlement was allowed for transactions falling under the $1-billion credit facility extended by State Bank of India to Sri Lanka in March for the procurement of food, medicines, and other essential items.

The decisions come at a time when Sri Lanka is facing a severe economic crisis, with its foreign exchange reserves dropping massively even as it has enormous external liabilities. As at the end of May, Sri Lanka had foreign exchange reserves amounting to a mere $1.89 billion as tourism – a key contributor to the island nation's GDP and forex reserves – has taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

The alarmingly low level of forex reserves has hampered Sri Lanka's ability to pay for its imports, resulting in high domestic inflation, with the latest Consumer Price Index inflation print for May coming in at 45.3 percent.

To combat the eye-wateringly high inflation, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has been raising interest rates sharply. On July 6, it increased its Standing Lending Facility Rate by 100 basis points to 15.5 percent.