you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 08:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI allows banks to partially refinance NBFCs via bonds to ease liquidity strain

A PCE enhances the credit rating of bonds enabling the NBFCs to raise more resources from the bond market at lower borrowing costs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In a bid to ease the ongoing liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed partial credit enhancement by banks to corporate bonds issued by the important non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs).

A PCE enhances the credit rating of bonds enabling the NBFCs to raise more resources from the bond market at lower borrowing costs.

“The key mandate of a PCE is to provide credit support in times of distress and also provide project companies time to turn around if they reach a situation of distress,” said India Ratings in a note in October.

The central bank said the bonds, not less than three years, will be utilised only for the purpose of refinancing the existing debt of the non-bank lenders.

“It has now been decided to allow banks to provide partial credit enhancement (PCE) to bonds issued by the systemically important non-deposit taking non-banking financial companies (NBFC-ND-SIs) registered with the Reserve Bank of India and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) registered with National Housing Bank,” RBI said in a notification on its website.

It added that banks shall introduce appropriate mechanisms to monitor and ensure that the end-use condition is met.

The exposure of a bank by way of PCEs to bonds issued by each such NBFC-ND-SI/HFC shall be restricted to one percent of capital funds of the bank within the extent single/group borrower exposure limits,” the notification said.

Also, the exposure of banks through this route shall be within the aggregate PCE exposure limit of 20 percent, it added.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 08:38 pm

tags #Banks #Business #finance #liquidity #NBFCs #RBI

